Anger over plans to scrap 'Free After Three' parking and raise charges in Sunderland city centre

Sunderland City Council’s ruling cabinet will meet on September 7 to discuss ending the scheme, which allows for free parking from 3pm-midnight, Monday-Friday in most city centre parking bays.

Opposition Liberal Democrat councillors, however, have described the proposals as “idiotic”.

If approved, the scheme will end in January 2024.

St Mary's car park is among those where the 'Free After Three' scheme looks likely to end. Sunderland Echo image.

The initiative was introduced during the pandemic as a short-term measure to boost local trade, though previous ‘free-after-three’ schemes have also been used to help boost trade during the festive season.

Under revised proposals, car parks including St Mary’s and Sunniside, with a combined 1,133 spaces, won’t be free at any time, although the initiative will continue at five smaller car parks.

There will also be a 10p hourly parking rate increase; the first in five years.

The council says the proposed changes are because Free After Three is not encouraging more consumers into city centre shops.

Leader of Sunderland City Council Graeme Miller, left and opposition Lib Dem leader Paul Edgeworth.

It also wants more people to avoid driving to reduce the Sunderland’s carbon footprint.

But Cllr Paul Edgeworth, leader of the Lib Dems, the council’s largest opposition party, said: “This is a completely idiotic move from Sunderland Council bosses that could well be another nail in the coffin for our city centre.

“Businesses are already struggling and this is the last thing they need. The council should be doing everything it can to encourage people to use our restaurants, pubs and shops in the afternoon and evening; keeping our city centre alive and thriving.

“It doesn’t take a genius to realise that increasing parking fees and axing the Free After 3pm scheme for most car parking spaces in Sunderland is going to stop people choosing to come to the city centre.

“I am also concerned that, just like cancelling the airshow, the low-carbon agenda is being used as an excuse; this time for greedy council bosses to clobber local people with higher costs and charges.

“If they were serious about reducing carbon they would be taking radical steps to roll out more electric car charging infrastructure and making public transport genuinely affordable. Instead they are making life harder for people in Sunderland harder by hiking parking charges.”

But council leader Graeme Miller hit back, saying: “This disrespectful tone, language and knee-jerk reaction neglects to mention the research and survey work that went into what is a major study and review of car parking and moving traffic enforcement.

“The research shows that the majority of customers taking advantage of this offer are those who are arriving earlier in the day and are taking advantage of the reduced parking charges from 3pm as part of their commute or would be visiting the city centre anyway.

“I suspect the opposition would complain if we were not looking at changes.

“As the report sets out, and what the opposition also fails to mention, is that overnight parking between 6pm and 8am at seven car parks is free and will remain so. Charges are not rising for residents’ permits or for business permits.

“Alongside disrespectful language, opposition comments are once again simply not backed up by the facts.