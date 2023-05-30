Swinging at the Cotton Club takes the Sunderland audience back to New York City in the Roaring 20s and beyond when jazz was really hitting the heights.

The show is at The Fire Station on Sunday, June 4 with the curtain up at 7pm celebrates the music and dance of the Cotton Club, New York’s iconic nightclub which throughout the 1920s and 30s regularly hosted performances from legends including Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holliday, Fats Domino and Ella Fitzgerald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hits in the show include: Minnie the Moocher, The Charleston, Black Beauty, Everybody Loves my Baby, The Lindy Hop and It Don’t Mean a Thing if It Ain’t Got That Swing.

Swinging at the Cotton Club is at the Fire Station on Sunday, June 4. Picture by Annalisa Banello.

The performance will feature American vocalist Marlene Hill and compere/vocalist Megs Etherington. There are tributes to dancers Bojangles Robinson and Nicholas Brothers, whose breathtaking routines lit up the Cotton Club.

The Lindy Hop Dance Company, one of the world’s leading jazz dance companies, recreates dance routines originally choreographed and performed by Bojangles and Nicholas. The show also features two special guests. Lee Payne and Annette Walker are two of the UK’s top tap dancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamsin Austin, Fire Station venue director, said: “Swinging at the Cotton Club will be an unforgettable evening; packed full of energy, excitement, amazing music and brilliant dancing.

“I can’t wait for The Fire Station to be turned into the Cotton Club for the evening for a spectacular performance of world-class music and dance.”

Swinging at the Cotton Club is at the Fire Station on Sunday, June 4. Picture by Annalisa Banello.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be in with a chance of winning the two tickets and a bottle of wine, answer the following question: Which of the following was a worldwide hit for Fats Domino?

:: A: The Fool on the Hill

:: B: Blueberry Hill

:: C: Carley Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email your answer, along with your name, phone number and contact details, to [email protected] by 3pm on Wednesday, May 31. The winner will be notified by email. No details are passed on to third parties once the competition is drawn and usual National World competition rules apply.