The Brighouse & Rastrick Band, considered by many as one of the finest there is, will perform at the High Street West venue on Sunday, May 7 as part of the coronation celebrations.

Formed in 1881, the band caught the imagination of the British public in 1977 when its version of The Floral Dance reaches number two in the UK singles charts, only kept from number one by Mull of Kintyre, by Paul McCartney’s Wings.

More than a million copies of The Floral Dance were sold and the tune is a permanent feature of the band’s programme.

The Reg Vardy Band launch the 2023 Durham BRASS with a performance at The Fire Station on Sunday, July 9.

At the coronation concert the band will perform a Last Night of the Proms style finale, featuring classics such as Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance and Jerusalem.

Another much loved brass outfit, the Reg Vardy Band, will launch this year’s prestigious Durham BRASS with a performance at The Fire Station on Sunday, July 9.

The venue will be the first official fringe venue for the festival and the much-anticipated performance will open the festival with an evening celebrating 70 years of James Bond music.

For Your Eyes Only: 70 Years of Bond, will see the Reg Vardy Band bring a selection of favourite Bond music, with special guests and an elegant feel with audience members free to dress to impress; Bond style.

Floral Dance favourites, the Brighouse & Rastrick Band, are at the Fire Station on Sunday, May 7.

BRASS is an eclectic, vibrant and colourful celebration of brass music in all of its forms. The 2023 festival runs from July 9-16. It features headline performances in iconic locations from some of the UK’s finest artists.

The Brighouse & Rastrick Band will return to the region to perform a new commission called Echoes at Durham Gala Theatre on July 16 at 2pm.

Kylie Lloyd, festival manager, said: “We are very excited to expand the reach of Durham BRASS Festival and particularly keen to partner with our colleagues at the wonderful Fire Station, Sunderland to help ‘bring The Brass’ to the city during the festival.”

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting the opening performance of this year’s BRASS and to be welcoming two hugely respected and admired brass bands to our venue.”

