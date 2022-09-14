Will Sunderland schools be open and what happens with bin collections and public buildings on day of Queen's funeral?
A bank holiday has been declared for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral – here’s what happens to schools and council services in Sunderland on the day.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a Bank Holiday was announced to coincide with the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, which will be held on Monday, September 19.
The UK and the world have been in mourning after the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch who died last week at the age of 96.
The day has been declared as a day off to ensure the people of the UK are able to pay their respects to The Queen and remember her reign.
During the national mourning period, the Government has said there is "no obligation to suspend business". Despite this, some supermarkets across Sunderland are expected to be closing stores as a mark of respect to the nation’s longest serving monarch.
Alongside businesses set to close as standard closures on regular Bank Holidays, this is what else we know will be closed on the day of the funeral.
Will schools be closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral?
Sunderland City Council has confirmed that schools across the city are expected to close on Monday, September 19.
Schools have been communicating this information directly to parents.
Will bin collections still go ahead?
The city council does not collect household waste and recycling on Mondays.
Are public buildings going to be open?
Public buildings such as libraries, council buildings and leisure centres will be closed.
Sunderland City Council chiefs has also confirmed that several scheduled council meetings will be postponed until after the Queen’s funeral.