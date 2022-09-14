Empire Cinema in Sunderland will be among them. A statement from Empire Cinemas said: “Throughout this period of official mourning we are continuing to commemorate and celebrate the life of Her Majesty the Queen.

“To allow all to pay their respects and to mark this sombre occasion we will be closing our cinemas on the day of the state funeral. We will reopen on Tuesday 20th September 2022 as normal.”

The Customs House in South Shields is routinely closed on Mondays.

Most cinemas will close for the funeral, including the Empire Cinema in Sunderland.

Also closed on Monday are: Cineworld which has cinemas in Dalton Park in Murton, Boldon, Middlesbrough and Newcastle. Vue, which has cinemas in Hartlepool, Darlington, Gateshead and Cramlington. Odeon, which has cinemas in Durham and the Metro Centre.

Gala Cinema in Durham and the Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle also close.