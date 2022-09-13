Sunderland City Council meetings postponed as ‘mark of respect’ to Queen

The UK and the world have been in mourning following the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II last week at the age of 96.

It has been confirmed the state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, at 11am.

King Charles III has announced a bank holiday to allow people to watch the service.

Council meetings have been suspended until after the Queen's funeral.

City councillors were due to return to a packed schedule of meetings at City Hall this week, including three scrutiny committees and a full council meeting, where all 75 councillors meet together.

Sunderland City Council chiefs have now confirmed several scheduled council meetings will be postponed until after the Queen’s funeral.

Elsewhere, an ‘extraordinary’ cabinet meeting due to take place on September 21 has also been postponed.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said the decision to postpone meetings was meant as a “mark of respect” to Her Majesty and in line with neighbouring councils.

Cllr Miller added: “Leaders of the city council’s political groups have discussed forthcoming council business following the death of the Queen.

“While day to day service delivery continues, it was agreed that as a mark of respect, and in line with neighbouring councils, meetings such as full council and scheduled committee meetings be postponed.

“All public meetings during national mourning – including Wednesday’s full council – are now put back to dates after the Queen’s funeral.

“These new dates will be confirmed in due course.”

The Queen died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle with the UK entering into a 10-day period of mourning.

Books of condolence have been opened in a number of venues across Wearside, from Sunderland city centre and Houghton to Hetton and Washington.

Venues include City Hall, the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, Washington Town Centre Library, The Hetton Centre, Houghton Library and Sunderland Minster – with books open to sign during each venue’s standard opening hours.

New dates and times for postponed council meetings will be confirmed in due course and posted on Sunderland City Council’s website.

A scheduled Planning and Highways Committee meeting which fell on the day of the Queen’s funeral has also been rearranged for September 22.