Which Sunderland shops will be open on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral? Latest from Asda, Tesco, Lidl, Aldi, Primark , Sainsbury's, Morrisons and more

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, a further Bank Holiday was announced to coincide with the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. This will be held on Monday, September 19.

The government has said that, during the national mourning period, there is "no obligation to suspend business". Despite this, some supermarkets across Sunderland are expected to be closing stores as a mark of respect to the nation’s longest serving monarch.

Aldi

Which Sunderland supermarkets will be open on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?

The budget supermarket has confirmed all Aldi stores across the UK will remain closed on the day of the funeral as a way to allow workers to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

Asda

Asda has said it will keep all stores closed until 5pm to allow employees to watch the funeral. Once reopened, stores will remain open until their regular closing times.

Deliveries will also not be available for the full day and any employees who throughout the evening will be paid double time for the remainder of the day according to a spokesperson for the company.

Co-Op

As a mark of respect towards Queen Elizabeth II, Co-Op stores will also be closing all stores across the UK for the full day.

Iceland

All Iceland stores across the country will stay closed throughout the day.

Lidl

Much like their budget counterpart, Lidl have confirmed all their stores across England, Scotland and Wales will be closed throughout Monday, September 19.

Marks and Spencer

The popular retailer has said it will close stores for the day of the funeral and halt deliveries to customers to allow employees to pay their respects.

Morrisons

Morrisons has said all its UK supermarkets will close on the day of the funeral. Any accompanying petrol stations will reopen at 5pm.

Sainsbury’s

The company has confirmed that supermarkets will shut on the day of the funeral. Delivery and collection services will also be cancelled with any pending services able to be rescheduled.

Tesco

Tesco will be closing the majority of its stores across the UK including superstores across Sunderland all day on the day of the funeral.

The company has also confirmed that smaller Express stores will be open from 5pm until their usual closing time. The company is also keeping select Express stores open in Central London and Windsor for those in the area to celebrate The Queen’s life.

Franchise stores at travel locations such as airports and in public service sites such as hospitals are likely to remain open.

Elsewhere, other retailers including Currys and Toolstation have confirmed they will remain closed to honour The Queen.

Clothing retailer Primark has also announced plans to keep stores across the UK closed as a way for staff and customers to watch the state funeral.

John Lewis and Argos have also confirmed their branches across the UK will be closed for the duration of the day.

