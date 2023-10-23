Volunteers' spruce up gives new lease of life to Wearside community centre
In August, alongside partners Esh Construction, Gentoo supported the opening of Houghton’s first Sunderland Foodbank at Churchill Square Community Centre in Fencehouses.
Following the opening, colleagues from Gentoo’s housing team volunteered to paint the community centre to give it a much more vibrant appearance. Using paint donated from contractors Bell Group, the Gentoo team freshened up the centre with a new coat of paint.
As well as hosting Sunderland Foodbank, the centre is also open to residents for bingo afternoons and other social activities.
Local resident Jean Campbell, who runs a coffee morning every month at the centre, says the painting has made the room much brighter.
Jean said: “The centre is looking much brighter since the painting. A lot of local residents from nearby use the centre so improving the interior is beneficial to everyone and the ladies at our coffee mornings really appreciate it.”
Sandy Ward, Neighbourhood Operations manager at Gentoo said: “Churchill Square Community Centre is a well-used community hub in Houghton.
"Our colleagues volunteered to paint the community centre to make it a welcoming place for residents in the area to enjoy. We are grateful to Bell Group for the donation to help improve the centre.”
Churchill Square Community Centre is open 10am-3pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The centre has free Wi-Fi for visitors and hosts monthly coffee mornings on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sunderland Foodbank is open 10am-1pm every Thursday.