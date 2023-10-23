News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire

Volunteers' spruce up gives new lease of life to Wearside community centre

A community centre is looking much brighter thanks to the voluntary efforts of staff at a Sunderland housing association.
By Tony Gillan
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In August, alongside partners Esh Construction, Gentoo supported the opening of Houghton’s first Sunderland Foodbank at Churchill Square Community Centre in Fencehouses.

Following the opening, colleagues from Gentoo’s housing team volunteered to paint the community centre to give it a much more vibrant appearance. Using paint donated from contractors Bell Group, the Gentoo team freshened up the centre with a new coat of paint.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as hosting Sunderland Foodbank, the centre is also open to residents for bingo afternoons and other social activities.

Gentoo housing and repairs and maintenance colleagues with partners from Bell Group at the community centre.Gentoo housing and repairs and maintenance colleagues with partners from Bell Group at the community centre.
Gentoo housing and repairs and maintenance colleagues with partners from Bell Group at the community centre.
Most Popular

Local resident Jean Campbell, who runs a coffee morning every month at the centre, says the painting has made the room much brighter.

Jean said: “The centre is looking much brighter since the painting. A lot of local residents from nearby use the centre so improving the interior is beneficial to everyone and the ladies at our coffee mornings really appreciate it.”

Read More
Post box becomes mini-tourist attraction, thanks to impressive Halloween stitch-...

Sandy Ward, Neighbourhood Operations manager at Gentoo said: “Churchill Square Community Centre is a well-used community hub in Houghton.

Gentoo volunteers painting the centre with paint donated from Bell Group.Gentoo volunteers painting the centre with paint donated from Bell Group.
Gentoo volunteers painting the centre with paint donated from Bell Group.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our colleagues volunteered to paint the community centre to make it a welcoming place for residents in the area to enjoy. We are grateful to Bell Group for the donation to help improve the centre.”

Churchill Square Community Centre is open 10am-3pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The centre has free Wi-Fi for visitors and hosts monthly coffee mornings on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sunderland Foodbank is open 10am-1pm every Thursday.

Related topics:GentooVolunteersSunderland