In August, alongside partners Esh Construction, Gentoo supported the opening of Houghton’s first Sunderland Foodbank at Churchill Square Community Centre in Fencehouses.

Following the opening, colleagues from Gentoo’s housing team volunteered to paint the community centre to give it a much more vibrant appearance. Using paint donated from contractors Bell Group, the Gentoo team freshened up the centre with a new coat of paint.

As well as hosting Sunderland Foodbank, the centre is also open to residents for bingo afternoons and other social activities.

Gentoo housing and repairs and maintenance colleagues with partners from Bell Group at the community centre.

Local resident Jean Campbell, who runs a coffee morning every month at the centre, says the painting has made the room much brighter.

Jean said: “The centre is looking much brighter since the painting. A lot of local residents from nearby use the centre so improving the interior is beneficial to everyone and the ladies at our coffee mornings really appreciate it.”

Sandy Ward, Neighbourhood Operations manager at Gentoo said: “Churchill Square Community Centre is a well-used community hub in Houghton.

Gentoo volunteers painting the centre with paint donated from Bell Group.

"Our colleagues volunteered to paint the community centre to make it a welcoming place for residents in the area to enjoy. We are grateful to Bell Group for the donation to help improve the centre.”