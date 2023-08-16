New Gentoo-backed foodbank opens in Houghton

A new foodbank is helping Houghton residents fight the cost of living crisis.

Based in Gentoo’s Churchill Square Community Centre, it is the resuly of a partnership between the housing giant and Esh Construction.

At the end of last year, Gentoo asked more than 1,500 customers in a survey how they were feeling about the cost-of-living crisis. More than 70% said they had used a foodbank in the previous six months, with 22% saying buying food was one of their biggest concerns.

(L-R) Colleagues from Gentoo with Susie Thompson, Executive Director of Housing, Mandy Lowther, Customer Care Manager at Esh Construction and Simone Green, Network Support Officer with colleagues from Sunderland Foodbank.

Gentoo chief executive officer Louise Bassett said: "The results of our customer survey highlighted how important charities such as Sunderland Foodbank are during these challenging times.

"We are committed to supporting our customers and the residents of Sunderland, which is why we were happy to provide our community centre at Churchill Square as a base to support volunteers at the foodbank. We will continue to support the foodbank to ensure residents have access to the food and supplies they need."

Simone Green is Network Support Officer for Sunderland Foodbank: "It is extremely important in this current economic crisis to be able to feed and support vulnerable people and families in our local communities. Houghton is my hometown, so being able to set up this Foodbank within my local community is something close to my heart," she said.

Mandy Lowther, Customer Care Manager at Esh Construction, said the firm was committed to helping the community: “At Esh, we are always looking at ways to support and enrich our local communities.

"We are proud to support the opening of this new foodbank, in collaboration with Gentoo, which will provide invaluable support for families that may be struggling at a time when cost of living is becoming increasingly difficult.”

Following the opening of the new food hub there are now 10 foodbanks in Sunderland which all operate using a voucher referral system.

Anyone who needs access to a local foodbank can contact Gentoo’s Money Matters Team by calling 0300 123 004 or emailing [email protected]

Once a voucher is issued, it can be used in exchange for three days of emergency food.

For more information on Sunderland Foodbank, please visit: https://sunderland.foodbank.org.uk/get-help/foodbank-vouchers/