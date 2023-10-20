News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland post box becomes mini-tourist attraction , thanks to impressive Halloween stitch-craft

A pillar box on a Sunderland shopping street has become a mini-tourist attraction after some beautiful Halloween knitwork was placed over its top.
By Tony Gillan
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST
The box, outside Chester Road West Post Office, is attracting many appreciative glances, particularly from children.

The Echo understands it’s the creation of knitters at West Community Centre next door, but is yet to confirm this.

It shows a witch, her cauldron, ghosts, spiders and pumpkins.

Lucy Thompson, 10, said: “I really love it. It’s dead Halloweeny. They might do something else at Christmas.”

