Sunderland post box becomes mini-tourist attraction , thanks to impressive Halloween stitch-craft
A pillar box on a Sunderland shopping street has become a mini-tourist attraction after some beautiful Halloween knitwork was placed over its top.
The box, outside Chester Road West Post Office, is attracting many appreciative glances, particularly from children.
The Echo understands it’s the creation of knitters at West Community Centre next door, but is yet to confirm this.
It shows a witch, her cauldron, ghosts, spiders and pumpkins.
Lucy Thompson, 10, said: “I really love it. It’s dead Halloweeny. They might do something else at Christmas.”