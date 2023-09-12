Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In June more than 400 people visited Gentoo’s Doxford Park head office to find out about apprenticeships.

New careers have begun in gas, plumbing, electrical, joinery, plastering, roofing, bricklaying, business administration, building surveying, housing and accountancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six of the new apprentices live in Gentoo properties, fulfilling the group’s commitment to give priority to its customers who meet the relevant criteria for the apprenticeship scheme.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gentoo's 17 new 17 apprentices.

The new recruits also have multi-talents away from work, with their skills including writing and performing music, playing the piano and football with some having spent time at the football academies of clubs including Sunderland and Hartlepool United.

The roles provide on-the-job experience while apprentices study towards their chosen qualifications.

Gentoo says that since forming in 2001 it has created 326 apprenticeship opportunities with over 90% successfully completing their apprenticeships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During their first week, the apprentices were given an induction bus tour to see the different services the group offers across Sunderland. They are now working with their mentors.

The new apprentices were shown what's what at their induction.

New joinery apprentice Thomas Hunter, 22, from Silksworth, said: “I wanted to do an apprenticeship at Gentoo as I know they put their customers first to ensure they are safe and satisfied in their homes. It’s a great opportunity for me to meet new people and learn new skills.”

Bricklaying apprentice Dylan Bainbridge, 17, said: “It’s been good so far and I’ve really enjoyed starting on the tools. It’s the best opportunity for me and I hope in five years time I’m a qualified bricklayer for Gentoo.”

Louise Bassett, the group’s chief executive officer, said: “I am delighted to welcome our new apprentices to the organisation. Our successful open day showed us how popular these opportunities have now become and we’re proud to continue to offer apprenticeships within the organisation.

The new Gentoo apprentices are already learning their trades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was lovely to meet all of our newest recruits in their first week and I’m really looking forward to seeing each and every one of them grow with us over the next couple of years.”