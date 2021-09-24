Elizabeth Graham worked as a swimming teacher at Monkwearmouth Academy for almost 40 years.

The ‘much-loved’ swimming teacher, who was originally from Scotland, swam at district level before becoming a teacher and moving to Grindon in Sunderland.

Elizabeth, known as Liz or Mrs Graham to pupils taught every student at Monkwearmouth Academy how to swim up until around four months ago during the pandemic.

Tributes have been paid to Liz who sadly died earlier this month.

Liz sadly died in hospital aged 66 on September 14 after a battle with breast cancer.

Caroline Wilson, Head of PE at Monkwearmouth Academy said: “She was vibrant, social and outgoing, everyone loved her – she will be a huge miss.

"She has probably taught half of Sunderland how to swim! She never lost her Scottish accent, and she’ll be remembered for being such a kind person.”

A fundraiser has been set up by Liz's daughter to raise money for Maggie's House.

Over the years Liz has taught a ‘spectrum of people’ how to swim – including disabled children and nuns.

Liz’s daughter Victoria Grundy has now launched a fundraiser to raise money for Maggie’s House in Newcastle.

In a statement on the fundraising page, Vicki said: “Maggie’s is a very special place for all of our family. Both my dad and I are on a cancer journey too.

"This is the most amazing place and I know how my mum was happy when she visited Maggie’s Newcastle.

"Instead of flowers we would be really grateful if you could donate to this amazing cause.”

