Fundraiser launched for family of 'much-loved' and 'irreplaceable' rugby player who died aged 22

Tributes have been paid to Connor Drinkwater, who tragically passed away earlier this month.

A fundraiser has been launched for the family of Connor "Drinky" Drinkwater from Seaham who tragically passed away on September, 8 2021 aged just 22.

The ‘dedicated’ rugby player played for his home team Seaham RUFC following in the footsteps of his dad Davey, who also played for the club as Connor was growing up.

Connor also played as a junior at West Hartlepool and Horden, rugby league for Peterlee Pumas and Hartlepool Hurricanes, as well as achieving a junior north east scholar.

A fundraiser has been launched for Connor's family.

Friends and family have paid tribute to “one of the most down to earth, genuine, funny and outgoing personalities you could meet” following his death.

Now, a GoFund me page has raised more than £2500 for Connor’s fiancée Kayleigh, baby daughter Nancy and stepson Elton.

In a tribute his family and friends said: “Drinky” was at the very heart of Seaham Rugby Club and was a friend and brother to every one of the lads who played alongside him, as well as a face that anyone around the club or Seaham would recognise.

Connor Drinkwater sadly passed away earlier this month.

"On the pitch Connor’s fierce style of play could only be matched by his dedication and will to win, putting his body on the line week in week out, an immensely talented rugby player at the heart of every game in the front row or at fly half.”

Friends say Connor, who has been described as “one of a kind and irreplaceable” will be remembered for having ‘the lads in stitches’ on a Saturday night following a game and his ‘shirtless performances’ at the bar, as well as his ‘light hearted’ jokes with team mates.

The tribute by Seaham Rugby Club added: “Every one of us involved with Seaham Rugby Club and the area will have our own special memories of Connor, he will always hold a special place in the hearts of us all, an amazing young man taken far too soon.”

You can help donate to Connor’s fundriaser here.

