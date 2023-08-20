Tributes after Sunderland motor dealer and 'remarkable man' Les Allen dies at 94

Les’ funeral was at St Peter’s Church on Tuesday, August 15. He died aged 94 on July 29 after a remarkable life.

He is most remembered on Wearside as the owner of Les Allen Cars Sales, selling thousands of SAABs, Hondas and Suzukis at his Harbour View showrooms in Roker from the 1970s to 1990s.

He was born in the Howard Arms pub on Roker Avenue, then educated at Redby and Stansfield Street schools. He developed a skill for all things mechanical.

The Sunderland motor dealer (among many other things) Les Allen who died aged 94, pictured here in 2021. Sunderland Echo image.

His first job as a motor mechanic at Dunn’s Garage, also on Roker Avenue, was interrupted by National Service in Greece, where he serviced trucks and motorbikes for the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers,

Les was also a professional drummer in a band that toured North East dance halls, where he met his wife Jeanie.

After National Service he swapped spanners for sales at Mill Garages in Fulwell, where he soon became sales director. He represented Aston Martin and personally met the industrialist David Brown, whose Astons became emblazoned with the DB initials.

In the 1960s designer Mary Quant came to see Les to discuss the possibility of taking on a BMW franchise. She was assured Les Allen was the man in the know who would give her best advice on this.

Sunderland AFC players Jeff Clarke, left and Barry Siddall were sponsored by Les Allen and seen here outside his car showroom in around 1979.

He was a massive Sunderland AFC supporter and over the decades sponsored players including Micky Gray, Barry Siddall, Jeff Clarke and Tony Norman.

He was featured in the Echo in 2021 as possibly the oldest fan to have seen Sunderland play in the top of English football.

Les was still driving his Silver Mercedes SLK until the day before he died peacefully in hospital. Renowned for his kindness and smile, he will be sadly missed by his family, friends and customers.

He leaves behind four children, nine grandchildren and by January there will be five great-grandchildren.