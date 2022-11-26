St Benedict’s Hospice will launch its annual Dedication Tree at the Bridges shopping centre on Monday, November 28. It will remain in place until Sunday, December 11, giving families plenty of time to go and pay tribute to someone special to them, or donate to the hospice’s vital work.

Members of the public are invited to visit the tree, which will be outside Primark, and write a message for a loved one. It will then be placed on the tree, before later being displayed at the hospice, in Ryhope, over the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations made to St Benedict’s during this time will help the team continue to support patients across Sunderland.

Volunteers are also being sought to help man the stall and tree in the centre. Call 0191 5128436 or email [email protected] to see if you can offer your support.