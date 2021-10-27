Take a look inside The Bridges’ haunted grotto as Sunderland author David Crosby signs his new children’s book

The Halloween themed activities are in full swing at The Bridges’ haunted grotto and are set to continue right throughout the half-term week in the run up to Halloween on Sunday, October 31.

The grotto is filled with Halloween decorations and plenty of space for children to get involved in activities such as crafts and even storytelling.

On Wednesday, October 27, Sunderland author David Crosby was at the grotto signing copies and reading from his latest children’s book ‘Which Nose For Witch?’

During the signing, David revealed that it was his first time doing an event like this and praised the reaction that he has received for his book so far.

He said: “I work with a small publisher so we rely heavily on local support, so it is the first time that I’ve done something like this but the reaction locally from the people in the town is phenomenal.

"You need all the help you can get, especially at the moment for authors and shopping centres.

"It has been a mix of old school friends, old work colleagues and people that I’ve never met in my life who have walked in for the first time and it has been lovely to see people.

“I’ve been a bit nervous with it being a first time event but seeing all the good will and support, it really goes a long way.”

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges commented: “Halloween has become such an important part of the year and the Bridges has entered totally into the spirit of the season.

“We’ve got some fantastic activities taking place which are suitable for youngsters of all ages and we’ve converted the unit opposite River Island into our very own Halloween grotto. We hope people will embrace the opportunities and come along and have a truly terrifying time.”

