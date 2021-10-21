From Monday, October 25 visitors can pop into the haunted grotto in the Bridges Shopping centre to take a ‘petrifying picture’ among the ghosts and spiders, as well as get the first glimpse of three of the Mackem Monsters.

While giant inflatable monsters can be seen on rooftops around the city centre up until 31 October as part of the city’s Lights Out Festival.

Families can also pick up a free trail map full of riddles, which when solved can be exchanged at the Customer Service Desk for a Halloween “baddy” bag (while stocks last).

Bridges will host Halloween activities next week.

On Wednesday, award-winning Sunderland author, David Crosby, will be reading excerpts from his book Which Nose For Witch? along with signing copies.

And the Bridges’ fashion pod – a joint initiative with Sunderland BID – will also feature frightening but fashionable outfits, designed by arts students at Sunderland College.

The centre has created a programme of entertainment on 29 and 30 October, which includes appearances by Halloween characters, storytelling and workshops from 10am until 2pm offering mask making and tea light making.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges said: “Halloween has become such an important part of the year and the Bridges has entered totally into the spirit of the season.

“We’ve got some fantastic activities taking place which are suitable for youngsters of all ages and we’ve converted the unit opposite River Island into our very own Halloween grotto. We hope people will embrace the opportunities and come along and have a truly terrifying time.”

