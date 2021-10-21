A sinkhole on the corner of Villette Brook Street and Edith Street in Hendon has left residents ‘fed up’ after reporting it to Sunderland City Council for two years.

The troublesome cavity, which is surrounded by wire mesh fencing, has been described by residents as an ‘eyesore’ and ‘often full of rubbish and weeds’.

One resident says he has been reporting it to the city council for the past two years and nothing has been done since.

He said: “It hasn't been fixed and it's been like this for the last two years so I am just sick of reporting it.

"It's full of rubbish and weeds, I don’t know what else to do – It’s an eyesore, I just want it the issue to be resolved.”

The large sinkhole also means pedestrians have to cross the road as the mental fencing around the hole takes up room on the path.

Sunderland City Council say they ‘understand the frustrations of local residents and pedestrians’ but resolving the matter is ‘not straightforward’ and is subject to ‘legal and insurance considerations’.

The spokesperson added: "We will continue to endeavour to press for a resolution.”

