Houghton stabbing: Family pays tribute to 18-year-old Jack Woodley as murder inquiry continues

Northumbria Police has today (Tuesday, October 19) named Jack as the 18-year-old man who lost his life after suffering severe injuries in a fight, which began near The Britannia pub, Newbottle Street, on Saturday, October 16.

Emergency services were first called at around 9.30pm on Saturday, finding that Jack had been stabbed.

The teenager was taken to Newcastle’s RVI by paramedics but passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, October 17.

Jack Woodley, inset, died following an incident in Houghton on Saturday, October 16.

Issuing a tribute on his family’s behalf on Tuesday, the police force said Jack – who had recently moved to Sunderland – leaves behind his parents, three brothers, a loving girlfriend and his friends.

A tribute from his family said: “Jack will be sorely missed by us all, we will always miss our cheeky and charming blue-eyed boy.”

Jack was originally from the Durham area and had previously lived in Gateshead.

Police also confirmed on Tuesday that nine teenagers, aged between 14 and 17, have now been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remain in custody.

A police cordon in Houghton on Sunday, October 17 as inquiries continued.

Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks, senior investigating officer, said: “This was a tragic incident that has sadly resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man who had his whole life ahead of him.

“Our thoughts go out to Jack’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time and they will continue to be supported by specialist officers.

"The family have requested that their privacy is respected, and we urge everyone to allow them space to grieve.”

She added: “We know this incident has shocked the community and as our investigation continues, there will be extra patrols in the area and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to an officer.

“We are absolutely committed to finding out the circumstances that led to this most tragic event, and I’d like to thank witnesses, many of whom are young themselves, who have already been in touch.

“Nothing will ever bring back Jack but the best way to honour is memory is to make sure those responsible for his death are brought to justice.”

*Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log NP-20211016-1193 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Floral tributes in Houghton following the death of Jack Woodley.

