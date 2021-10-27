Officers received a report shortly before 9pm on Tuesday, October 26, of a one-vehicle collision on the B1287, at the junction with Ryhope Road in Sunderland.

Pictures taken on Wednesday morning (October 27) so damage to the building, which is now boarded up, and parts of the vehicle on the ground.

Police are investigating after a car crashed into The Albion pub in Ryhope.

Police have confirmed that nobody was injured as a result of the incident and that their inquires are currently ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9pm yesterday (Tuesday) we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the B1287 at the junction with Ryhope Road, Sunderland.

“It was reported that a vehicle had collided with two parked cars and a building. Thankfully nobody was injured. Enquiries are ongoing.”

It is reported that the vehicle also crashed into two parked cars.

The wall of the pub is now boarded up.