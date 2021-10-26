Sunderland author set to hold signing for his new children’s Halloween book

Sunderland author, and former Echo journalist, David Crosby will be in The Bridges Shopping Centre on Wednesday, October 27, to share his new spooky tale with youngsters.

The writer will be at The Bridge’s Halloween grotto, based next to Hotel Chocolat, reading from the book and signing copies from 10am until 12pm and then from 1pm to 2pm.

David Crosby with his new book.

Copies of the book can be bought at the centre’s branch of Waterstones in advance and then need to be taken to the grotto to be signed.

Karen Eve, centre director at The Bridges, has expressed her delight to have David join in this year’s Halloween activities.

She commented: “David’s book is fantastic and it’s become a great hit with children.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to meet him in person, hear him read the book and also get a personalised signed copy.

“We are so thrilled that he agreed to come to the Bridges and we’re sure families wanting to give them youngsters a half term treat will be rushing to attend.”

