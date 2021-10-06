Sunderland author hoping for Halloween hit with latest book

David Crosby with his new book

The 41-year-old is now hoping for similar success with the release of his next book – Which Nose for Witch?

David, from Ryhope, said: “This is a very different book. It’s based on the idea that young witches are born with your average nose and reach a day in their childhood when they get to choose their grown-up witch nose.

“We follow a young witch called Grizelda as she goes out to choose her grown-up nose with her mum.

“They go to a shop called the Conk Boutique and there’s all kinds of witch’s noses to choose from in there – long pointy ones with warts on, hook shaped ones and the like.

“There’s a lot of pressure on her young shoulders and let’s just say it doesn’t really turn out as planned – as is often the case when you go shopping with a small child!”

He added: “I’ve really grown to love Grizelda’s character. It took a few drafts to get the story right for this one and was a real family effort – they helped me massively with it.”

The book is illustrated by Brazilian artist, Carolina Coroa, who lives in Ireland, and published by Horsham-based Maverick Publishing.

David said: “I’m over the moon with what Carolina has done with the story. She’s given Griz and her mam so much heart and also given the book a lovely orange cover so it’s looking spot on for y Halloween.

“I’ve been amazed at all the encouragement I’ve had from people in Sunderland since I started writing and I must thank Sunderland Waterstones for their support.

“Seeing my books on sale in my home city is a dream come true really. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it.”