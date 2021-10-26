Donna Henderson takes part in a charity skydive as the family raises funds for Sunderland Royal Hospital.

As part of the drive, his wife Donna took part in a a skydive at Shotton Airfield in County Durham at the weekend.

Donna said: “OMG, what an amazing experience, sky diving at 15,000ft.

Brian Henderson father of Jordan Henderson launches the Sunderland Royal Hospital fundraiser with his wife Donna Henderson.

“The weather was a little blustery, but I eventually jumped at 9am and had the best experience of my life.

“It was the ultimate adrenaline experience and left me buzzing long after it was over.

“I just wanted to go straight back up for another jump.

“The professionalism of the Sky-High diving team was superb.

Brian and Jordan Henderson

"They kept everyone up to date regarding the weather and all the procedures we needed to follow.

“I cannot wait to do it again.”

Funds raised through the event have been donated to the family’s JustGiving page, set up to buy a high-end endoscopy called a ‘Spectar EndoFlex System’, which uses a small probe placed through the nose to record footage during assessments.

The Hendersons have said they want to buy the kit to repay the team who helped treat Brian and continue to ensure he undergoes regular check-ups, with more than £26,500 raised so far.

In January, Sunderland-born Liverpool FC and England midfield star Jordan was made the NHS Charities Together Champion and acts as an ambassador as it helps to raise cash for more than 240 NHS funds which support staff, volunteers and patients.

Brian said: “I have never been as nervous in my life.

“Once Donna got in the plane and took off, my stomach was churning with the anticipation of her jumping out at 15,000 feet, then when I could see her parachute appear from the clouds after 10 minutes of flight, I was relieved and delighted she had done it.

“A true hero, amazing."

Brian, with the support of his son and the help of supporters’ groups, is auctioning strips to raise funds, with more details available via his Instagram account, @daddyhendo14

The JustGiving page can be found via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brian-henderson

