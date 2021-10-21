Brian and Donna Henderson, father and Step Mam of Liverpool and England star Jordan, are on a fundraising mission to raise £85,000 for a high-end endoscopy machine called a ‘Spectar EndoFlex System’ at Sunderland Royal Hospital, which could help fast track a cancer diagnosis.

The idea for the fundraising came about after Brian, 66 was diagnosed tongue, throat and lymph gland cancer in 2014 and was treated in the ENT department of the hospital, and now wants to give something back.

To help raise the money, Donna will be taking part in a tandem skydive this Sunday, October 24, while Brian is selling football strips worn by Jordan Henderson.

Brian Henderson father of Jordan Henderson launches the Sunderland Royal Hospital fundraiser with his wife Donna Henderson.

Speaking about the fundraising, Brian said: “In 2014 I was diagnosed with tongue, throat and lymph gland cancer.

"It had quite a devastating impact on my life but fortunately for me I had my treatment here at the ENT in Sunderland. If it wasn’t for those guys, I mean everybody from the receptionists, nurses, speech therapists, surgeons, I wouldn’t be here today.

"It means a huge amount to me to raise money for the ENT at Sunderland because it’s a way for us to give back to them.”

Donna’s sponsored skydive will be from 10,000ft and take place at Shotton Airfield in County Durham.

She said: “The skydive has been on my bucket list for a while now. I thought it would be a good idea to do the skydive to raise funds for the machine. It’s all getting quite real now. I don’t suppose I’m nervous but ask me that on Saturday night and I might have a different answer!”

Brian’s doctor, Mr Stafford, said: “It is our absolute privilege to care for every single patient who needs our help but we know Brian has been keen to repay us in whatever way he can. We are of course extremely grateful for his support.”

To support Brian and Donna in their fundraising, visit their Just Giving page, via this link and for details on football strips being auctioned, visit Brian’s instagram account @daddyhendo14

Consultant Otolaryngologist and Head and Neck Surgeon, Mr Frank Stafford, Brian and Donna Henderson and Laura-Jayne Watson, Senior Specialist Speech and Language Therapist