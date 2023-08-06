‘Sunderland’s worst roundabout’ to be replaced with new traffic light system

The small roundabout sits at the crossroads of Chester Road, Springwell Road and Holborn Road and on most days is the scene of long, rush hour tailbacks; particularly on the eastern approach of Chester Road.

The roundabout will be completely removed and replaced with a traffic signal junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New technology will be used to determine how long the lights will be green. There will also be pedestrian crossings at the junction.

The small Chester Road/Springell Road roundabout is the scene of regular tailbacks. Picture, Sunderland Echo.

The cost and full timescale for the work has not yet been revealed.

However, a North East Joint Transport Committee, at which Sunderland City Council was represented by its leader Cllr Graeme Miller, agreed on July 18 to allocate £33.2million of funding from the Government to upgrade traffic signals and key junctions across the region as part of the Bus Service Improvement Plan.

Cllr Miller said: “As a council, we very much want to see increased investment across the city and region in all our highways and public transport infrastructure to help maintain and improve connectivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's well-documented and well-proven, that investing in transport and infrastructure brings social and economic benefits and this includes public transport offering more sustainable and carbon neutral options.

The small Chester Road/Springell Road roundabout is the scene of regular tailbacks. Picture, Sunderland Echo.

“These improvements to sections of the A690 Durham Road and the Chester Road/Springwell roundabout are part of the North East Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) which is the region’s response to the Government’s National Bus Strategy for England.

“Tranche 1 of the regional programme has an overall budget of £20.5m and Sunderland budgets will be determined in due course.

“We’re now beginning work on scheme options that will prioritise buses and improvements for all highways users. As with all schemes, there will be a period of consultation and public engagement with a view to starting on site in spring 2025.”

The council’s opposition Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr Paul Edgeworth, welcomed the news and said: “There is absolutely no doubt that this terrible junction is the worst roundabout in Sunderland.