A new wave of Government funding is just the ticket for public transport in Sunderland.

The Department for Transport today, Friday, June 30, confirmed that Transport North East, on behalf of the North East Joint Transport Committee, will receive £45.6million for the region’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) to improve local services, speed up journey times and deliver lower fares to help passengers save money on travel.

The funding is announced today

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move follows the initial Government investment of £117.8 million, bringing total funding to improve bus services in the North East to £163.5million since 2022 and comes shortly after Transport North East launched a new £1 bus fare for all under-22s and the North East Joint Transport Committee agreed to provide free travel passes for people aged 18-25 who have been in care.

Further funding

Roads Minister Richard Holden said: "Tens of thousands of people across Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and County Durham rely on the bus to get around every day. That’s why we’re confirming over £45million to improve local bus services and help build the modern, reliable and affordable bus network all residents in the North East deserve.

"We’ve now invested more than £3.5billion since 2020 to protect bus routes in England outside London and help people ‘Get Around for £2’ as we leave no stone unturned to level up transport, help people save money on travel, and grow the economy."

The funding follows a recent £200million investment to extend the £2 bus fare cap until 31 October, which will continue at £2.50 for another year until November 2024.

'Truly ambitious' plan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further £300million is also being provided to bus operators and local authorities, including in the North East, to protect crucial routes into 2025 and provide long-term stability to the industry.

Coun Martin Gannon

Coun Martin Gannon, Chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said: "I‘m pleased to welcome this funding which brings our region’s total Bus Service Improvement Plan award to £163.5million. Our region came together and created a truly ambitious BSIP, so I’m delighted that our determination to improve the transport network for passengers has been recognised.