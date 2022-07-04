In April 2021 the Echo reported that the Vine Place sign guided motorists to “Teeside”, rather than the correctly spelled “Teesside”.
An disgruntled reader said: “Where is this River Tee please? No wonder young people struggle with basic English, when officialdom falls short.”
Sunderland City Council said at the time: “We will arrange changes to the sign in due course.”
On the anniversary of the story precisely the same statement was released.
The reader then said: “It’s disappointing. I know it isn’t exactly life or death, but it just doesn’t reflect well on the city.”
However, he now says: “They said they would correct it and they have. Job well done. Let’s leave it at that.”
In May electronic signs around the city were corrected. They showed wrong dates for the Ed Sheeran concerts and Keir Hardie Way had also been misspelled “Kier”.
The Echo humbly admits to occasional typos.