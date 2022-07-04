Drivers warned of road closures while resurfacing takes place on busy Sunderland routes

Lambton Lane in Fencehouses will be closed between 8am and 6pm on Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6.
The A195 Biddick Lane to Pattinson Road will see lane closures in place between 7am and 6pm on Sunday, July 10, and Athenaeum Street in the City Centre will be closed for resurfacing overnight between 7pm and 6am on Monday July 11 and Tuesday July 12.
Sunderland City Council said the works are part of major re-surfacing projects programmed to coincide with periods of reduced traffic on the roads concerned.
Further works taking place in July will include the re-surfacing of parts of Fulwell Road on Sunday, July 17 and Sunday, July 24, where closures will be in place between 8am and 6pm, and B1284 North Road, which will be closed between Hazard Lane to Moorsley Road on Sunday, July 31.
The full re-surfacing programme, including associated road closures, is online at: https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/14887/Roads-and-bridges
Funding for the works is provided through the council’s Local Transport Plan and Incentive Fund allocation, its capital budget and the Government’s Pothole Fund.
Councillor Kevin Johnston, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Dynamic City, said: "Improving highways and maintaining roads is a key part of our commitment to infrastructure across Sunderland.
"While road closures can cause an inconvenience, we always aim to carry out resurfacing works during quieter periods where possible, such as overnight or on Sundays. I’d like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding as we carry out this necessary work."