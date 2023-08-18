Sunderland pub licensing hours not expected to change for Women’s World Cup final

England face Spain in the big game in Sydney on Sunday, August 20 at 11am UK time.

While many venues will be able to show the game within their usual opening hours, the Government has said there may be a few who require additional permission where they would like to be able to serve alcohol as well.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has urged local authorities to help with the party atmosphere by allowing licensed premises to open earlier.

Pubs in Sunderland will not open earlier for Sunday's big England-Spain final. Sunderland Echo image.

Mr Gove said: “The whole nation is ready to get behind the Lionesses this Sunday in what is England’s biggest game since 1966.

“I've asked councils to do everything they can to help pubs get open earlier on Sunday, so people can come together and enjoy a drink before kick-off for this special occasion.”

Meanwhile police forces have received letters from the Home Office asking them to work with councils to open more bars for the event.

But a Temporary Event Notice (TEN) required to apply for this needs five working days to process. Councils cannot legally grant extensions to pubs which had not submitted applications in time.

However, in Sunderland the issue of pub opening times around the match is not a particularly hot topic. Sunderland City Council says it has not been asked for permission by anyone to serve drinks any earlier than normal.

The council said: “While pubs, clubs and other licensed premises are able to open early before their licensable activities, no applications have been received to extend licensing hours.”

Nevertheless, Sunderland pubs such as Chaplin’s in Stockton Road, The Chesters oin Chester Road and Stack Seaburn will open at 10am on August 20 – their usual Sunday opening times.

Writing to council leaders, the Levelling up Secretary thanked local authorities for everything they have already done this tournament to support the national team, including flying flags, lighting up buildings and supporting communities to hold screenings.