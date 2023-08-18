Maybe, just maybe. Just one more game Lionesses.

All of Wearside is behind you as you bid to add world success to your European crown.

England fans watching the team in the Sports Bar at the Stadium of Light in 2010.

You can do it; bring it home

And here's an Echo feature to show you there's plenty of pride back home in the Lionesses.

And let's face it, who better to give you some vociferous backing than the people of Sunderland.

We've filled our film with retro scenes of England fans turning out on so many occasions, in our shirts, hats and other regalia.

England fans in Vision in 2004.

All of Wearside is behind you

Now its Lucy Bronze and the women's team's turn to try and bring that trophy home.

The roar from the Black Cats will grow louder on Sunday in support of Sarina Wiegman's team and its Sunderland connections.