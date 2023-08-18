Haway the Lionesses, as Sunderland cheers on England in the World Cup
Good times never seemed so good as the roar from Wearside
Maybe, just maybe. Just one more game Lionesses.
All of Wearside is behind you as you bid to add world success to your European crown.
You can do it; bring it home
And let's face it, who better to give you some vociferous backing than the people of Sunderland.
We've filled our film with retro scenes of England fans turning out on so many occasions, in our shirts, hats and other regalia.
Now its Lucy Bronze and the women's team's turn to try and bring that trophy home.
The roar from the Black Cats will grow louder on Sunday in support of Sarina Wiegman's team and its Sunderland connections.
You can do it. Haway the Lionesses.