Pictures of fans celebrating in Sunderland as England get through to World Cup Final

England will play Spain in the final on Sunday

By Ross Robertson
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:08 BST

They've done it!

England sealed their place in the World Cup Final 2023 after defeating co-hosts Australia 3-1.

And fans were cheering on from Sunderland, including this ecstatic crowd who had gathered to watch the semi-final at STACK Seaburn.

The Lionesses will take on Spain in the final on Sunday, August 20.

England fans watching the Women's World Cup semi-final at STACK Seaburn in Sunderland. Picture c/o North News

1. Fans enjoying the game

England fans watching the Women's World Cup semi-final at STACK Seaburn in Sunderland. Picture c/o North News

England fans watching the Women's World Cup semi-final at STACK Seaburn in Sunderland. Picture c/o North News

2. Fans enjoying the game

England fans watching the Women's World Cup semi-final at STACK Seaburn in Sunderland. Picture c/o North News

England fans watching the Women's World Cup semi-final at STACK Seaburn in Sunderland. Picture c/o North News

3. Fans enjoying the game

England fans watching the Women's World Cup semi-final at STACK Seaburn in Sunderland. Picture c/o North News

England fans watching the Women's World Cup semi-final at STACK Seaburn in Sunderland. Picture c/o North News

4. Fans celebrate the result

England fans watching the Women's World Cup semi-final at STACK Seaburn in Sunderland. Picture c/o North News

