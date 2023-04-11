Sunderland pub landlord fears for business and family over problems caused by redevelopment work
A pub landlord in dispute with Sunderland City Council says problems caused by work taking place nearby are taking their toll on his business and his family.
Geoff Moon, 61, owns and lives in the Welcome Tavern in the East End. He says noise, dust, dirt and inconvenience are driving customers away, and is fearful for his family’s wellbeing after loved ones suffered health problems.
His daughter Sophie, 24, who has asthma, has been in hospital three times with breathing difficulties. His wife Julie, 58, also spent time in hospital after suffering a heart attack.
Work began in Summer 2022 on engineering works to facilitate major improvements at the East Shore nine-acre development site, making it “shovel ready” to become an enterprise zone. Work could continue until early 2024.
Mr Moon said: “They kept putting parking restrictions and yet they’ve parked all over. Huge wagons. I’ve got video and photographic evidence to back that up.
“We know for a fact, even by their own information, that the site has asbestos and hydrocarbons. We know there are contaminants on the site.
"My business is dying a death. There’s fencing six feet away from my front door. They’ve basically said they can do what they want.
“We used to do 100 Sunday dinners, easily. Now we do 20-25. The pub’s surrounded by fencing and parking restrictions the council have imposed. People say ‘No, I’m not going there’ in case they get a ticket.
“The road is covered in mud. Would you bring a nice clean car here? No one at the council will speak to me. Apparently I’m ‘vexatious’.
Mr Moon said the pub, which dates from the 1830s, also has signs of structural damage.
Leader of Sunderland City Council and chair of the Port Board, Cllr Graeme Miller said: “There is an ongoing programme of improvement works at the Port of Sunderland to help attract new business, investment and job opportunities, such as the new ground-breaking plastics recycling plant.
“The port has Enterprise Zone status and the development works in and around the Hendon Railway sidings that started last summer are part of this big picture to provide new opportunities and generate inward investment. Works are scheduled for completion later this Spring.
“Council and port officers are in a regular and constant dialogue with Mr Moon.”