New CCTV cameras for Hetton in crime and antisocial behaviour crackdown in Sunderland community

Four new security cameras are now operating in a Wearside community as residents fight back against antisocial behaviour.

By Tony Gillan
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:05 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:05 GMT

The HALO project (Hetton Altogether Linking Opportunities) has been granted up to £51,000 from the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund to install cameras in the area that will deter antisocial behaviour and environmental crime.

HALO along with partners, including Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue, Gentoo and Sunderland City Council, is working more closely together for the community.

It follows a similar and successful project called SARA in Southwick – Southwick Altogether Raising Aspirations. The SAIL project, Sunderland Altogether Improving Lives, is also active in the city centre.

Four new cameras are now operating in Hetton.
Hetton’s drive against anti-social behaviour includes moves to tackle crime such as motorbike disorder. It aims to do this by building up community engagement and resilience. Now there is also CCTV investment.

The new cameras will be mounted to street columns in identified hot spots. However, they are portable and can be relocated where necessary.

Cllr Claire Rowntree is deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, cabinet member for Clean Green City and a Hetton ward councillor.

She said: “We are a listening council and we will continue to work with residents on tackling the issues that we know are important to them. Extra CCTV cameras will act as a deterrent to offenders and help us to prosecute anyone who breaks the law by providing evidence.

The four CCTV cameras are helping fight anti-social behaviour in Hetton. Google image.
“If you know or see problems around Hetton whether it is littering or fly-tipping or other criminal activity it is always important to report them and this can always be done confidentially."

Sergeant Martyn Scott of Northumbria Police, said: “This is brilliant news for the area and I am looking forward to seeing the positive impact in the community.

“CCTV is a vital resource to policing as it helps us to keep people safe as well as to detect, deter and disrupt criminality on a daily basis.

“We will continue to use this technology in collaboration with our partners to protect those who may be vulnerable and deliver effective justice through the crucial evidence it so often provides.”

For more information on HALO, visit their LetsTalkHALO Facebook page.