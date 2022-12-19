'We are under siege': Traffic restrictions set to take away historic Sunderland pub’s parking area

Geoff Moon has been running the Welcome Tavern, in Prospect Row, Sunderland for more than 30 years and now fears he could be put out of business.

Sunderland City Council has confirmed temporary traffic restrictions are being introduced to keep the road clear so vehicles can access the site.

The Welcome Tavern owner Geoff Moon worries he would have to close down his business.

Mr Moon found out about the plans from a lamppost notice and says the double yellow lines would take away the parking area customers have been using for over 30 years.

He has said the restrictions are set to be in place for up to 18 months and will force customers to park further away from the pub.

"That leaves us in a very precarious situation. In effect, that would close my pub down,” Mr Moon said.

He added: "They indirectly are going to close my business down. By taking away the parking, my business will close.”

Double yellow lines are to be placed around the pub.

In a statement, Sunderland City Council has explained the restrictions are being introduced “to maintain public safety along the road for the duration of the works”.

But father-of-three Mr Moon, who also lives on the premises, added: "We are being woken up, we are not getting our full sleep.

"They have started using the nibbler power tool and the whole pub is shaking. We are under siege.”

The improvement works aim to create more job opportunities.

The council said: “Because access to the works has been obstructed by vehicles, and in order to keep the road clear so heavy goods vehicles and machinery can enter and exit the site, temporary traffic restrictions are being introduced in order to maintain public safety along the road for the duration of the works, in line with the statutory consents previously secured.

“Both the council and development partners here and across the city always seek to minimise any possible disruption during all maintenance, construction or investment projects.

