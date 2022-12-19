'We are under siege': Traffic restrictions set to take away historic Sunderland pub’s parking area
A publican has said his business is under threat after confirmation that parking restrictions are to be placed around his pub.
Geoff Moon has been running the Welcome Tavern, in Prospect Row, Sunderland for more than 30 years and now fears he could be put out of business.
Mr Moon, 59, says his pub, which was built in 1830, has been affected after ground works got underway at the nearby Hendon Sidings Enterprise Zone.
Sunderland City Council has confirmed temporary traffic restrictions are being introduced to keep the road clear so vehicles can access the site.
Mr Moon found out about the plans from a lamppost notice and says the double yellow lines would take away the parking area customers have been using for over 30 years.
He has said the restrictions are set to be in place for up to 18 months and will force customers to park further away from the pub.
"That leaves us in a very precarious situation. In effect, that would close my pub down,” Mr Moon said.
He added: "They indirectly are going to close my business down. By taking away the parking, my business will close.”
In a statement, Sunderland City Council has explained the restrictions are being introduced “to maintain public safety along the road for the duration of the works”.
But father-of-three Mr Moon, who also lives on the premises, added: "We are being woken up, we are not getting our full sleep.
"They have started using the nibbler power tool and the whole pub is shaking. We are under siege.”
The council said: “Because access to the works has been obstructed by vehicles, and in order to keep the road clear so heavy goods vehicles and machinery can enter and exit the site, temporary traffic restrictions are being introduced in order to maintain public safety along the road for the duration of the works, in line with the statutory consents previously secured.
“Both the council and development partners here and across the city always seek to minimise any possible disruption during all maintenance, construction or investment projects.
“We appreciate the patience of residents and businesses as we look to completing these port estate improvements and attracting more investment and job opportunities for our city.”