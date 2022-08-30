Sunderland pub landlord fears for his business’s future over nearby improvement works

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geoff Moon, who runs the Welcome Tavern, in Prospect Row, in the city’s East End, has been left worried for his business after ground works got underway at the nearby Hendon Sidings Enterprise Zone.

Mr Moon, 59, says up to 15 vehicles a day – some of them heavy goods vehicles – have been passing by and spreading dust.

The father-of-three has said that, while the current amount of traffic is still manageable, he fears the situation will get worse if work intensifies in the future.

The Welcome Tavern owner Geoff Moon is concerned for the future of the pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Describing his pub – which was built in 1830 – as a “communal hub”, Mr Moon is also worried the work will “absolutely” drive customers away because of potential parking issues and increased noise and pollution.

But Councillor Graeme Miller, the leader of Sunderland City Council leader and the chair of the Port of Sunderland board, said the work will “prepare the area so it is in a better and more attractive condition for new opportunities and inward investment”.

Mr Moon, who has been running the pub for 31 years, said: "The pub was built in 1830. It wasn't built to have this amount of traffic and heavy traffic passing it so close.”

He continued: "I’ve just rubbed my fingers across the surfaces of the pub and it’s absolutely thick of dust that’s come off the site.”

Mr Moon says heavy vehicles have been passing by the pub on a daily basis.

The grandfather, who also lives on the premises, added: “But when they come with the heavy HGVs, that’s a different thing altogether.

"We will not be able to open our windows.”

Plans to prepare the land were given the go-ahead at the start of this year, with proposals stating “engineering works including alterations to the vehicular access from extension road and the re-profiling of the site”.

The initial application included a proposed creation of a new vehicular access from Barrack Street, which was removed from the amended plans, meaning vehicles are using an existing access via Prospect Row.

Councillor Miller said in a statement: “The Port of Sunderland has Enterprise Zone status and as part of its ongoing development work to attract more businesses, investment and job opportunities, ground works have begun at the former Hendon Railway sidings.

“These works, known as enabling engineering works, are to prepare the area so it is in a better and more attractive condition for new opportunities and inward investment.”

Mr Moon has added he is not against the works and supports projects that will bring new opportunities into the city.

But he is concerned that vehicles using the entrance next to his pub to access the site could have a severe impact on the business.

The landlord said: "This is not just a pub. It’s a communal hub. It’s a place where people need to be on a weekend, it’s where the community meets up, and speaks, and they have a bit of craic on.