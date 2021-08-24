The event returns to its home of Roker Park on Thursday, October 14, and will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Saturday, November 13.

It will also run every day throughout the October half term week which starts of October 25 and is set to feature a mix of lighting features old and new.

The Festival of light was last held in Mowbray Park in 2019 – with council bosses making the shift from its original location in an effort to compliment the city centre Christmas offer.

Alongside the Festival of Light, the much-loved Sunderland Illuminations are set to light up the night sky along the Roker and Seaburn seafront every night from October 14.

It will be the first time that the festival will run in Sunderland after being cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the public will be required to purchase tickets for the Festival of Light, which will have lower capacities than in previous years due to coronavirus and will help ensure a Covid safe event.

The Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, Councillor Linda Williams, has promised that the council’s Public Health team will be working closely with organisers to ensure that the event is as safe as it can be.

Cllr Williams said: "It's really exciting to see events happening in the city again after all the uncertainty of the last 17 months.

“We will be working closely with our Public Health team to make sure the event is as safe as it can possibly be for everyone involved."

"The Festival of Light and Sunderland Illuminations are firm family favourites and I know many people will be delighted to see the festival returning to Roker Park."

The exact date of when tickets for the event go on sale is not known at this time however Sunderland City Council have said it will be “soon”.

You can visit www.mysunderland.co.uk/fol to keep up to date on further announcements and details about the event.

