The striking photographs show the advancements engineers are making at the Downhill Lane junction.

Work is progressing smoothly on the installation of the first of two new crossings over the A19, with latest images from National Highways and main contractor Costain A19 investment showing bridge beams in place.

The major project, which began in the autumn, complements the recently completed £130million major improvement work at the A19 Testo’s junction, and is set to be complete by 2022.

Work on the eastern side of the A19, with Town End Farm visible in the distance

The changes will improve access to and from the A19 for Nissan and the new International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP), being built near the factory.

Construction on a second bridge, for walkers, cyclists and horse riders, will begin soon.

Helen Burrow project manager at National Highways said: “We are delighted with the progress that has been made. The team are working hard and safely to put these improvements in place which will provide extra capacity for the area, supporting the regional’s economy and plans for the development of the International Advanced Manufacturing Park.

“We’re working as quickly and safely as we can to open as much of the A19 and its slip roads as possible which will provide better connections for the area.”

Looking north towards Testo's roundabout

On the west side of the junction, work on making better connections to and from the Nissan plant has been progressed further, including a permanent link to Follingsby Lane.

The southbound slip road taking traffic from Downhill Lane junction onto the A19 is expected to open in the autumn. Until then, there will be some weekend road closures over the coming weeks, as work begins to lift the footbridge into place and other improvements are carried out.

There will be ongoing lane closures, as well as a planned full A19 carriageway closure from 8pm on Friday, September 3, to 6am on Monday, September 6.

A19 traffic travelling under the new overbridge

The north sliproad at Downhill will be closed between Monday, September 13, and Thursday, September 16, for surfacing work.

All closures are subject to change. For more information about closures and the scheme follow @HighwaysNEAST on Twitter and visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/yorkshire-and-north-east/a19-downhill-lane-junction-improvement/