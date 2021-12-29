Sunderland designer pays tribute to Amy Winehouse by creating his fifth piece of art made entirely of screws

Having previously created pieces dedicated to Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury and David Bowie, designer Darren Timby, from Roker, has paid homage to Amy Winehouse.

The 39-year-old’s latest piece is made up of 12,500 screws and was set to be complete in time for December 3 when Amy Winehouse tribute act, Laura Jane Butler, was set to play at The Saltgrass, however it had to be postponed due to damage from Storm Arwen.

Designer Darren Timby has created his fifth screw art piece. Photo: Michael Robbie.

Darren, who has to colour the screws individually before adding them to the piece, has revealed what the process for his latest artwork has been like.

He said: “From coming up with the concept to where we are now, it has taken around eight weeks however with the tribute act being postponed, it has given me a little bit more time to work on it.

"Bowie was a challenge for me as it was the first time that I’d used coloured screws however I’ve stepped it up in this one using different tones for a rose in Amy’s hair and even went with a leopard print earring for her.

"There is a lot more detail in this one than in the previous ones and the feedback has been even better than I expected on this one.

Darren's latest piece is made up of 12,500 screws. Photo: Michael Robbie.

“I’m now coming up with concepts for more, a vote on Facebook has revealed that George Michael, Prince and the Gallagher brothers are all quite popular.”

Darren began his screw art journey with the Marilyn Monroe piece, as a tribute to his dad Billy who died aged 77 in January last year and now is 15-year-old son Luke is beginning to get more involved.

He added: “With every piece that I’m doing, Luke is starting to get more involved in the art and he really helped me with the rose and the earring on Amy.

"It’s especially nice given that I started the process as a way of paying tribute to my dad so it is great that he is able to help me with them.”

