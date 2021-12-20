Zoe Dillon, from Pallion, is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who can help find her missing cat Lou Lou before Christmas Day.

Lou Lou went missing on the night of Tuesday, December 7, leaving 46-year-old Zoe desperate to find her safe and well – with multiple sightings of her in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £1,000 reward is on offer for anyone who finds Lou Lou before Christmas.

She said: "Lou Lou is usually an indoor cat, she usually just goes into the garden and then comes back inside as she is really shy and timid.

"She has been sighted in Ford Estate and even wandered into the Millfield Aldi on Saturday night but the staff put her back out into the car park as they did not know that we were looking for her.

"I just feel like she is so near to home but so far away, I’m absolutely beside myself with worry but we are looking for her day and night.

"She is my baby, I’ve had her since she was just 16 weeks old and is now aged four and a half years – she has never been missing before.

Lou Lou has been missing from the Pallion area since Tuesday, December 7.

"I'm just so desperate to have her home where she belongs in time for Christmas.”

Many who are helping in the search have said that they do not want the £1,000, with Zoe offering to donate it to local animal charities.

Zoe added: “There is now so many people following the story on social media that it is reaching people on an international level.

There has been plenty of sightings of Lou Lou which is giving owner Zoe hope.

"We’ve got two cat traps out, all with things that have our scent on scattered across the area in the hope that she will pick it up and find her way home.

"A few local animal charities are helping us in the search and many people have said they don’t want the reward.

"If that is the case, then I want to donate it to the charities for all their efforts in searching for Lou Lou.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.