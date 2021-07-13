Sunderland designer creates incredible Elvis Presley artwork made out of 12,500 screws

Darren’s latest piece, picturing the King of Rock and Roll consists of around 12,500 screws, measures in at 6ft by 4ft and weighs approximately nine stone.

Both designs are tributes to Darren’s dad Billy who sadly passed away in January, aged 77, of heart failure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artwork will be displayed alongside Darren's Marilyn Monroe piece which he finished last year.

The 39-year-old said: “Obviously my dad was a big fan of Marilyn Monroe but he was an even bigger fan of Elvis Presley, two of his three funeral songs were by Elvis.

"He would always say that he was the North East’s answer to Elvis so a put a request out on social media to ask people what I should do next and this was the most popular request.

Made of around 12,500 screws, the artwork took Darren three months of complete.

"I’ve been able to get this one completed much quicker than Marilyn, in total it has been about three months from concept to completion.”

He added: “The gallery have had so much good feedback about Marilyn as it is such a conversation piece so it is fantastic that Elvis will be going alongside it.

"I can’t thank everyone at Pigment and Toil enough for all their support with everything that I’ve done.

Darren has created the piece as a tribute to his dad Billy, who passed away last year.

"Elvis will be delivered on Tuesday and then it will be available to be seen by the public from midday on Wednesday, I can’t wait.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.