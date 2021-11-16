See Sunderland designer's amazing David Bowie artwork made of 15,000 screws set for display at Hard Rock Cafe
A Sunderland designer has paid tribute to music legend David Bowie with the creation of a unique art piece.
The artwork, which is 6ft by 4ft, made of 15,000 different coloured screws and weighs in at 12 stone, is the latest creation by Darren Timby, a 39-year-old designer from Roker.
It is the fourth piece of artwork made from screws that Darren has provided, with previous pieces including Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley and Freddie Mercury – with the fist two on display at the Pigment and Toil Gallery inside the Bridges shopping centre.
Darren’s latest piece is set to go on display at the Hard Rock Cafe in Newcastle and the dad-of-two has revealed the thinking behind his latest artwork.
He said: “To be honest, Bowie was always on the list to do as I fancied a challenge, especially with all the different coloured screws.
"I knew that with the way that his hair was that it was always going to be a next level challenge.
"I was hoping that it could be included in the Bowie 75 celebrations that are taking place in London and New York however it doesn’t look like it will be the case now but it is always a worthy one for the Hard Rock Cafe.
“The piece has been popular on social media and I’ve already had a number of people asking if it is for sale.”
Darren began his screw art journey with the Marilyn Monroe piece, as a tribute to his dad Billy who died aged 77 in January last year, and he continues to use it as a method of therapy.
He added: “Ever since I lost my dad, it just keeps my mind occupied and keeps me being creative.
"There are more pieces of screw art coming, I’m about three-quarters of the way through an Amy Winehouse piece which will be on display at a gig at The Salthouse at the start of December.
"After that, the possible contenders are Hendrix, Billy Idol, Prince, George Michael or the Gallagher brothers.
"And then after the icons, I’d like to do a massive industrial scene paying tribute to Sunderland’s shipbuilding and coal mining past, I feel like it is time to do something like that.”