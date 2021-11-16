The artwork, which is 6ft by 4ft, made of 15,000 different coloured screws and weighs in at 12 stone, is the latest creation by Darren Timby, a 39-year-old designer from Roker.

Darren’s latest piece is set to go on display at the Hard Rock Cafe in Newcastle and the dad-of-two has revealed the thinking behind his latest artwork.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren wanted to challenge himself with his latest piece.

He said: “To be honest, Bowie was always on the list to do as I fancied a challenge, especially with all the different coloured screws.

"I knew that with the way that his hair was that it was always going to be a next level challenge.

"I was hoping that it could be included in the Bowie 75 celebrations that are taking place in London and New York however it doesn’t look like it will be the case now but it is always a worthy one for the Hard Rock Cafe.

“The piece has been popular on social media and I’ve already had a number of people asking if it is for sale.”

The artwork is set to go on display at the Hard Rock Cafe.

He added: “Ever since I lost my dad, it just keeps my mind occupied and keeps me being creative.

"There are more pieces of screw art coming, I’m about three-quarters of the way through an Amy Winehouse piece which will be on display at a gig at The Salthouse at the start of December.

Darren Timby with his fourth piece of artwork made from screws.

"After that, the possible contenders are Hendrix, Billy Idol, Prince, George Michael or the Gallagher brothers.

"And then after the icons, I’d like to do a massive industrial scene paying tribute to Sunderland’s shipbuilding and coal mining past, I feel like it is time to do something like that.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.