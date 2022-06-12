Sunderland dad-of-three with incurable cancer completes the National Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for charity

Chris Johnson, from High Barnes, has completed the National Three Peaks Challenge this week in his latest challenge to raise money for Children with Cancer UK.
The challenge involves climbing the highest peaks of England, Scotland and Wales, usually within 24 hours, however Chris opted to do it over a three-day period.
The 42-year-old was diagnosed with a Gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST), a rare form of cancer which affects the digestive system, in December 2019 and doctors confirmed that it is incurable.
Since then, he was completed a variety of challenges including the Great North Run, the London Marathon and ran a total 1,000 miles in a 12 month period as a way of raising as much money as possible for the charity.
After completing the challenge, Chris reflected on how and it went and revealed what he has planned for his next fundraising opportunity.
He said: “It was actually very enjoyable to be honest, we experienced every type of British weather possible.
"It was warm but foggy as we climbed Snowdon so we didn’t get that much of a view, it was shorts and tshirt weather as we climbed Scafell Pike and then it was pretty much arctic conditions as we got to the top of Ben Nevis – I was surprised at the amount of snow there was.
"But overall it was a fantastic experience, I’m not sure how people manage to do it in 24 hours but it was bittersweet to finish after I’ve been looking forward to it for so long.
Read More
"I’ve got a 48-mile walk around Jersey Island next, it shouldn’t be too difficult however it will be a bit warmer than climbing mountains.”
Chris has a target of raising £10,000 throughout 2022 however he just hopes to raise as much as he can.
He added: “Last year I spent a lot of time plugging the fundraiser but I haven’t done it as much this year.
"I know people are watching their pennies and a lot of my family and friends have already donated so I’ll just be happy to raise whatever I can.”
You can view and donate to Chris’ fundraiser by clicking here.