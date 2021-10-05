Sunderland dad with incurable cancer completes the London Marathon while raising over £22,000 for charity

Chris Johnson, from High Barnes, took part in the London Marathon on Sunday, October 3, on behalf of Children with Cancer UK.

He hoped that it would raise the spirits of his wife Lucy and three children, Luke, Molly and Nancy while raising money for charity.

Chris in front of Buckingham Palace while taking part in the London Marathon.

He said: “My legs are sore today (Monday, October 4) but it was brilliant and I thoroughly enjoyed it as the atmosphere was fantastic.

"I ran as far and fast as I could before walking the rest of the way but it was just amazing, I would do it all again tomorrow if I could.

Chris with his wife Lucy, son Luke and daughters Molly and Nancy.

"A few people recognised me on the way round from Twitter and the BBC coverage beforehand but it was great to see everyone as they all have their own stories to tell – it is so inspiring.”

Chris has raised over £22,000 in an online fundraiser for Children with Cancer and he doesn’t plan on stopping there.

He added: “I’m delighted at the amount raised, it has been ticking over nicely and the donations are still coming in but we are very much in bonus territory now.

"Originally the fundraising was only supposed to be for the London Marathon however the success of it means that I would feel bad it I didn’t continue it.

"There will definitely be more to come so watch this space.”

You can keep up with Chris’ fundraising journey by following him on Twitter @gotthegistofit.

