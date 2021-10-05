Sunderland dad with incurable cancer completes the London Marathon while raising over £22,000 for charity
A Sunderland dad-of-three has raised over £22,000 for Children with Cancer UK by running the London Marathon.
Chris Johnson, from High Barnes, took part in the London Marathon on Sunday, October 3, on behalf of Children with Cancer UK.
The 42-year-old decided to take on the challenge after doctors told him he had a Gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST), a rare form of cancer which affects the digestive system, in December 2019.
He hoped that it would raise the spirits of his wife Lucy and three children, Luke, Molly and Nancy while raising money for charity.
Chris ran the Sunderland 10K, climbed to the peak of Scafell Pike and completed the Great North Run as part of his training and he described what it was like running the marathon.
He said: “My legs are sore today (Monday, October 4) but it was brilliant and I thoroughly enjoyed it as the atmosphere was fantastic.
"I ran as far and fast as I could before walking the rest of the way but it was just amazing, I would do it all again tomorrow if I could.
"A few people recognised me on the way round from Twitter and the BBC coverage beforehand but it was great to see everyone as they all have their own stories to tell – it is so inspiring.”
Chris has raised over £22,000 in an online fundraiser for Children with Cancer and he doesn’t plan on stopping there.
He added: “I’m delighted at the amount raised, it has been ticking over nicely and the donations are still coming in but we are very much in bonus territory now.
"There will definitely be more challenges, I fancy doing a relaxed three peak challenge in the spring, maybe doing it over the course of something like three days.
"Originally the fundraising was only supposed to be for the London Marathon however the success of it means that I would feel bad it I didn’t continue it.
"There will definitely be more to come so watch this space.”
You can keep up with Chris’ fundraising journey by following him on Twitter @gotthegistofit.