Through its own fundraising efforts and help from Sunderland City Council, the group has overseen the extensive refurbishment of the Columbia Community Association building.

Action began with a residents’ meeting in September 2021 to discuss the future of the building, which was in a state of disrepair. Enough residents pledged their support to form a committee and the local community were able to take over the lease of the building.

Work then began in earnest. Refurbishment started in January 2022 and by June of that year the centre was open five days a week.

Columbia Community Association building is a thriving place again. Google image.

The group has used local suppliers whenever possible to carry out the work.

This tireless work of local volunteers has paid off with the centre now buzzing with activity, with regular sessions including coffee mornings and gentle years yoga. The building also opens as a warm space in the winter months.

It has hosted a range of events including flower arranging, first aid training and even theatre, thanks to a collaboration with The Cultural Spring.

The centre has also raised money and collected donations for the Ukraine and Veterans in Crisis Sunderland, as well as supporting Sister Mary Scholastica and her seafarers mission by knitting hats and collecting toiletries.

Cllr Dianne Snowdon, councillor for Washington Central and chair of Columbia Community Association.

The Columbia Community Association signed the lease for the building at the end of June 2023 and celebrated with an official opening on July 28.

Cllr Dianne Snowdon, councillor for Washington Central and chair of Columbia Community Association, said: “I’m so pleased that this building has been brought back to life and can once again be at the centre of this wonderful community.

“The passion and commitment of the volunteers who have worked tirelessly to turn this place around is inspiring and knowing that it is now providing a space for people to come together and feeling that sense of community is heart-warming.

“We get people who come in here that haven’t seen anybody all week and they can come in, have a cup of tea, a biscuit and a conversation and that can make the world of difference.”