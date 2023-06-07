The Cultural Spring is an Arts Council England funded project, aimed at increasing the number of people joining in arts activities. The new programme features a range of in-person workshops and a virtual creative writing workshop.

In-person workshops include: textile decoration, clay portraits, recycled arts, fun with fabrics, African drumming (ages 5-11 and 11 to adults), photography and cyanotypes, textiles upcycling and ukuleles.

There are also specific family sessions in textile decoration, clay portraits and recycled arts

African drumming is just one of many cultural activities for Wearsiders to try.

The workshops are held in easily-accessible venues throughout Sunderland, Washington and the Coalfields area.

The programme is underway and the first few sessions include: early years music is on Mondays until July 10, 1pm-2pm at Back on the Map in Hendon. African drumming is Fridays from June 9 to July 7, 6pm-7.30pm at Stockton Road URC Church for young people aged 11 and over.

Furniture upcyling is on Fridays from June 9 to July 14, 10am-12pm at Grindon Church Community Project at Galway Road, Grindon. Watercolour painting is Thursdays from June 15 to July 27 at The Art Rooms, The Athenaeum, Fawcett Street.

Photography and cyanotypes is Tuesdays from June 6 to July 18, 3pm at Stockton Road United Reformed Church.

Alexandra Marsden, community engagement co-ordinator at The Cultural Spring, said: “We’re delighted to be working with our many venues to offer so many workshops and activity sessions. There are some new activities to try as well as some old favourites.

“Whether you’re a budding musician or an awesome artist, or just fancy learning a new skill and trying something new, we will take you on that journey with expert help on hand.

“I’d like to thank all of our talented artists and our friendly, welcoming venues for their help in putting together such a busy and interesting programme of activity.”

Emma Horsman, Cultural Spring project director, said: “We want to encourage more people to get involved in arts and cultural activities without cost being a barrier.

"We believe great arts and culture is for everyone, not just those that can afford it so our programme operates on a ‘Pay What You Feel’ basis, unless a cost is stated.”