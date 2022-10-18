The full list of 55 warm spaces across Sunderland to help residents this winter - and when they are open

With the cost of energy showing no sign of decreasing, local authorities are planning ways to ensure residents across the UK are able to stay warm this winter and Sunderland City Council have announced 55 spaces across the city can be used as community areas.

Additional ways to get support can be found through Sunderland City Council's website while a series of support payments will further assist households through ongoing cost of living crisis.

Where are the warm spaces set up across Sunderland this winter?

The full list of 55 warm spaces across Sunderland to help residents this winter have been announced by Sunderland City Council.

Sunderland City Council have split the city up into five regions to help people find their closest warm space.

Coalfield Area

Community Opportunities, Churchill Square, Fencehouses – open Friday (10am – 3pm) each week

Community Opportunities on Shiney Row, Houghton – open Monday (10am – 3pm)

Hetton Lyons Country Park, Downs Pit Lane, Hetton – open every day (changing times every day)

Morley and District CIC, Morsley Road, Hetton – open Wednesday (9:30am – 12 noon) and Friday (1pm – 4pm)

Nidderdale Centre, Peat Carr, Hetton – Open Tuesday and Thursday (10am – 12 noon)

Shiney Advice and Resources Project, Beatrice Terrace, Houghton – Open Monday to Friday (9am to 4pm) and each last Sunday of the month (12 noon – 2pm)

Community Opportunities, St Aiden’s Terrace, New Herrington – open Thursdays (9:30am – 1:30pm)

Easington Lane Community Access Point, Easington Lane – open Monday to Friday (8am – 5pm)

Houghton Racecourse Community Association, Burdon Avenue, Houghton – open Monday (10am – 1pm) and Wednesday (1pm – 9pm)

New Beginnings North CIC, High Street, Easington Lane – open Thursday and Friday (9:30am – 3:30pm)

Penshaw Community Centre, Wensleydale Avenue, Houghton – open Monday to Friday (10am – 4:30pm)

Space4, Newbottle Street, Houghton – open Monday to Friday (10am – 1pm) and Saturday (2pm – 4pm)

The Old Rectory, Houghton – open Monday and Tuesday (1pm – 3pm) and Friday (9am – 12 noon)

East area

Betsy Jenny’s Cafe, Bridge Street – open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday (10am – 4pm)

Impact North East, Tavistock Place – open Monday to Saturday (various times every day)

Ryhope Community Association, Black Road – open Monday (10am – 12 noon and 1pm – 3pm), Tuesday, (1:30pm – 3:30pm), Wednesday (10am – 12 noon) and Friday (12:30pm – 2:30pm)

St Michael’s Community Centre, Stannington Grove, Hillview – open Tuesday (10:30am – 4:30pm), Thursday and Friday (9:30am – 12:30pm)

The Box Youth and Community Project, Hill Farm Road, Doxford – open seven days a week (various times throughout the week)

Chance, Rickaby Street – open seven days a week (8:30am – 6pm)

Millfield Salvation Army, Rutland Street – open on Thursday (1pm – 5pm)

St Mark's Community Association, St Mark’s Terrace – open Monday to Friday (11am – 3pm)

Sunderland MIND, Church Street East – open Monday (10am – 4pm), Tuesday to Thursday (10am – 6pm) and Friday (10am – 3pm)

The Bunker, Stockton Road – open Monday, Wednesday (2pm – 5pm) and weekends (1pm – 5pm)

North Area

Auston House, Southwick – open Monday to Friday (various times throughout the week)

Foundation of Light, Beacon of Light – open seven days a week (3:30pm – 6:30pm Monday to Friday, 10am – 1pm weekends)

Fulwell Library, Dene Lane – open Monday, Wednesday, Friday (9:30pm – 4pm) and Saturday (10am – 1pm)

Holy Trinity Church, Church Bank, Southwick – open Tuesday (4pm – 7pm), Friday (9:15am – 11:30am and 6pm – 7pm) and Sunday (9:45am – 11:45am)

Roker Life Church, Side Cliff Road – open Monday (12 noon – 4pm), Tuesday (1pm – 5pm) and Saturday (11am – 3pm)

St Cuthbert’s Church, Rotherham Road – open Wednesday (9:15 – 12 noon and 6pm – 7pm), Thursday (10:30am – 2pm) and Sunday (9:45am – 11:45am)

Downhill Community Hub, Killarney Square – open Monday (9am – 12 noon), Tuesday (10am – 5pm) and Saturday (9am – 1pm)

Friends of Fulwell, The Rotunda, Monkwearmouth Academy – Open Monday to friday (4:40pm – 7:30pm) and Saturday (9am – 12 noon)

Grace House, Bardolph Drive – Open Monday to Saturday (various times throughout the week)

Redby Community Association, Fulwell Road – open Tuesday to Friday (10:30am – 1pm)

Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project, Southwick Road – open Monday to Friday (10am – 3pm)

Thompson Park Community Association, Newbold Avenue – open Monday (10am – 2pm), Tuesday, Friday (7pm – 9pm) and Saturday (10am – 12 noon)

West Area

Bethel Church, Thorndale Road – open Tuesday and Thursday (10am – 3pm)

Community Opportunities, Thorney Close – open Tuesday (9:30am – 12 noon), Wednesday (10am – 5pm) and Thursday (1:30pm – 4:30pm)

Grindon Church Community Project, Galway Road – open Monday (9am – 12 noon), Friday (9am – 3:30pm) and Saturday (9am – 12:30pm)

Lambton Youth and Community Hub, Falkland Road – open Monday to Friday (11am – 2pm and 5pm – 8pm) and Sunday (11am – 2pm)

Pennywell Community Centre, Portsmouth Road – open Monday to Wednesday (2pm – 5pm) and Saturday (10am – 12 noon)

Plains Farm Youth and Community Centre, Tudor Grove – open Monday to Wednesday (10am – 1pm)

Sunderland and County Durham Royal Society for the Blind, St Luke’s Terrace – open Monday to Friday (9:30am – 5pm)

Tea Pavilion, Silksworth Park – open on Sunday (2pm – 4pm)

Broadway Youth and Community Centre, Cortina Avenue – open Monday (11am – 3pm), Wednesday 12 noon to 3pm) and Saturday (11am – 3pm)

Farringdon Youth and Community Centre, Allendale Road – open Monday and Friday (1pm – 3pm)

Kayll Road Library, Kayll Road – open Thursday to Sunday (10am – 1pm)

Pallion Action Group, East Moor Road – open Monday to Friday (8am – 4pm)

Pennywell Neighbourhood Project, Pennywell Shopping Centre – open Friday (10am – 12 noon)

St David’s Community Project, Anthony Road – open Tuesday (9am – 2pm), Thursday (10am – 1pm) and Sunday (2pm – 7pm)

Sunderland Training and Education Farm, Keelmans Lane – open Monday to Thursday (11:30 – 2pm) and Saturday (12 noon – 2pm)

Youth Almighty Project, Tunstall Village Road – open Monday to Saturday (various times throughout the week)

Washington Area

Albany Village Centre, Brandy Lane – open Wednesday (10am – 2pm)

Building Blocks Day Centre, Victoria Road – open Monday to Saturday (various opening times throughout the week)

House of Destiny, Vigo Lane – open Wednesday (12 noon – 2pm), Friday (10am – 12 noon), Saturday (12 noon – 2pm) and Sunday (2:30pm – 6pm)

Oxclose Church, Brancepath Road – open Monday (1pm – 4pm), Tuesday, Thursday (11am – 4pm) and Friday (9:30 – 4pm)

The Forage Community Project, Barmston Village Centre – open Monday to Friday (11am – 4pm)

Washington MIND, Grasmere Terrace – open Seven days a week (various times throughout the week)

Bowes Railway, Springwell Road – open Monday and Thursday (10am – 2pm)

Columbia Community Association, Oxclose Road – open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday (11am – 3pm)

Mickey’s Place, Manor Road – open Monday to Friday (9:30am – 3pm) and Sunday (12:30pm – 3:30pm)

St George’s Church, Vigo Lane – open Monday (9:30am – 12:30pm), Tuesday, (9:30 – 11am), Wednesday (11:45am – 1:15pm) and Friday (9:30am – 12:30pm)