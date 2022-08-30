How much will energy bills rise in Sunderland?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Energy cost fears.

Energy regulator Ofgem says the price cap will increase from October 1 – raising electricity prices on average from 28p per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 52p per kWh, while gas will increase from 7p to 15p per kWh.

Including standing charges, it means the average household's energy costs will increase by 80% – from £1,971 to £3,549 a year.

Energy usage varies throughout the UK but Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show the average household in Sunderland used a median amount of around 2,519.9 kWh of electricity and 12,890.05 kWh of gas in 2020.

That means the average home in the area will currently be paying around £1,870 a year in energy charges – rising to approximately £3,510 in October.

Adam Scorer, chief executive of energy charity National Energy Action, said: "Without bold action to support the most vulnerable and those on the lowest incomes, this will push them over the precipice.

"The Government needs to immediately upgrade the household support package it first announced back in May."

He added: "Households need money in their pockets to weather this storm or we are going to see millions in dangerously cold homes, suffering in misery with unimaginable debt and ill health."