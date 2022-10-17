A total of 55 warm spaces will open in a number of locations throughout the city, including libraries and community centres, as Sunderland City Council join forces with voluntary and community sector partners for the offer.

The network of locations will offer a range of support services for residents as well as helping people who are struggling with their energy bills and the cost of living crisis to keep warm during the cold winter months.

Cllr Linda Williams, the city council’s cabinet member for Vibrant City, said: "We know that many of our residents are really worried about how they're going to heat their homes and keep warm this winter in the face of spiralling bills.

"That's why we're making sure that there is somewhere in every community where people can go to keep warm. But we're also working to make our warm spaces so much more than that.

"Many of our warm spaces are housed in venues with a long standing community role such as libraries, churches and community centres.

"This is very much about creating and building up hubs to support residents within communities – not just warm spaces, but places to learn new skills, reduce isolation and loneliness and improve health and wellbeing.

A map of warm spaces to open in Sunderland this winter

"They'll be places where our residents can go for support and advice and most importantly to meet others, so some will have mother and toddler play groups, exercise groups and adult education groups, such as photography, craft and art classes."

"We have a long history of working closely with our voluntary and community partners to support our communities through difficult times and it's really important that our residents know that there are friendly welcoming spaces where they can go to keep warm this winter."

The government has previously announced measures to help households including Council Tax Energy Rebates worth up to £170 and the Energy Bills Support Scheme offering £400 over six months from October.

