Report claims more than 4,500 people having affairs in Sunderland as cost of living crisis causes increase in cheating

Figures by IllicitEncounters.com suggest that 4,555 people in Wearside are having affairs, which is a six percent increase compared to last year.

Research by the UK’s affairs site says the increase is due to the cost of living crisis making it too expensive for unhappy couples to divorce so have opted for discreet affairs instead.

The surge in affairs activity has also increased with life returning to normal after two years of Covid restrictions.

The cost of living crisis is being blamed for the rise because unhappy couples in Tyne and Wear cannot afford to divorce and are having discreet affairs instead.

A nationwide cheating map – based on data from one million postcodes – uses an interactive Infidelity Index which allows users to search a town, city or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.

Other figures across Tyne and Wear include Newcastle which shows 17,061 people having affairs, up from 13,623 last year, South Shields with 609 cheats, down from 902 last year, and Jarrow which has a total of 738 people partaking in affairs, up from 615 last year.

Jessica Leoni spokeswoman for IllicitEncounters.com said: “We have seen a rise in affairs in Sunderland and throughout many parts of Tyne and Wear, though there have been some steep falls in some towns.

“The cost of living crisis has been a huge factor in boosting the numbers of affairs. Sex is one of the few things you can do which is free and is a good way to relieve stress.

“Fewer unhappy couples can afford to divorce because the cost of setting up two new homes is astronomical. Far cheaper to stay in an unhappy relationship and have a discreet affair.

“A second factor has been life finally returning to normal after Covid and cheaters making up for lost time after two years of restrictions. The run-up to Christmas is always a boom time for affairs because most people are back in the office and looking for some fun.”