New Veterans in Crisis centre opens in Pallion to support Sunderland's military family

The community interest company has opened a new centre, called RV1 (Rendezvous 1) in St Luke’s Terrace, Pallion.

A sister site to the ERV (Emergency Rendezvous) in Roker and RV2 gym in Southwick, it’s extending the support network to the south side of the river.

Sunderland has one of the largest veteran communities in the country at more than 26,000 and is still one of the places with the highest recruiting figures for the Armed Forces.

Veterans in Crisis centre on St Luke's Terrace, Pallion official opening by Sunderland Mayor Cllr Dorothy Trueman with Consort Harry Trueman, centre manager Stan Forster and charity founder/CEO Ger Fowler (R).

VICS helps veterans and their families in all manner of ways, from mental health support with counselling sessions and helping people with substance abuse issues to practical help such as a removal service and housing advice.

It’s proved a real lifeline for those who struggle adapting to civilian life, helping countless of veterans over the years.

VICS founder Ger Fowler, who served in the Light Infantry with tours of Northern Ireland, said: “The RV1 extends our footprint to both sides of the river.

"In a total emergency, people can go to the Roker site. But the new Pallion site will be for counselling sessions, coffee mornings, removal services and free advice from companies such as Gentoo, jobs and courses people can attend.

Veterans in Crisis RV1 centre on St Luke's Terrace, Pallion official opening.

"Sunderland is the biggest in the country in terms of recruitment for the Armed Forces and we’re a real military family here. The support we have here is amazing and it’s all down to the people of Sunderland.

"We only help people from Sunderland, we only employ people from Sunderland and we only spend in Sunderland.”

The new centre, which is the brainchild of VICS general manager Claire Lawton, was officially opened by Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman at a ceremony attended by military past and present, standard bearers and a bugler.

It will be open seven days a week for veterans, their families and the wider community.

Inside the new RV1 in Pallion

RV1 manager Stan Forster, who served in the Artillery, said: “We are for all ages of veterans, even if they just want to come in for a cup of tea and a chat or a one-on-one counselling session.

"You can see that when some come in they are really down, but they leave with a smile on their face, it’s like being back on camp.”

The RV1 has opened following renovations of a former community shop and Stan says they’ve been really welcomed by Pallion.

"The traders have been so supportive, popping in with good luck cards. We’re really looking forward to being part of the community here,” he said.

If you are a veteran and you’re registered with a Sunderland GP and need help – or you know of someone that is – VICS is happy to help.

Their mission is to do everything they can to get veterans back on their feet, however long it takes.

However, you don’t need to be in crisis – all veterans are welcome.